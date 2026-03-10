Rutgers' Nènè Ndiaye plans to enter transfer portal

Rutgers‘ leading scorer Nènè Ndiaye plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3.

The 6-1 junior forward from Saly, Senegal averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, while shooting 42% from deep. She transferred in last offseason from Boston College, where Ndiaye averaged 4.4 points during her sophomore campaign.

Rutgers recently made a coaching change, parting ways with head coach Coquese Washington and hiring LSU assistant Gary Redus as their next head coach.

