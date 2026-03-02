Rutgers parts ways with Coquese Washington
Rutgers has parted ways with head coach Coquese Washington, sources told On3.
Washington has been at the helm since 2022 and the program hasn’t reached an NCAA Tournament or had a season above .500 in that time.
This season, the Scarlet Knights finished 9-20 overall, with a 1-17 mark in Big Ten play.
Prior to her time at Rutgers, Washington spent time at Notre Dame and Oklahoma as an assistant and Penn State as a head coach. The Nittany Lions saw success under Washington, reaching the NCAA Tournament four consecutive seasons from 2011-14.
Rutgers will begin a search for its next head coach.