Satou Sabally agrees to multi-year deal with New York Liberty

WNBA free agent Satou Sabally agreed to a multi-year deal with New York Liberty, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. She recently led the Phoenix Mercury to the 2025 WNBA Finals.

Sabally played for the Dallas Wings (2020-24) and Phoenix Mercury (2025) during her time in the WNBA. She’s also played for Fenerbahce, Shandong Six Stars and Phantom BC.

A former Oregon Ducks star, Sabally is a three-time WNBA All-Star and made the All-WNBA First Team in 2023. She was also named the Most Improved Player that year.

While in college with Oregon, Sabally was a Second-Team All-American in 2020 and twice named the All Pac-12 team. Sabally was also the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2018.

Now in New York, Sabally will rejoin college teammate Sabrina Ionescu. Ionescu is considered one of the greatest three-point shooters in the history of the women’s game and one of the most popular players in the league.

Sabally’s addition to the Liberty wasn’t the only big signing on Saturday. The Indiana Fever announced they brought back Lexie Hull to the squad, with the assistance of star guard Caitlin Clark.

Following four seasons in Indiana, Hull had a free agency decision to make this offseason — emphasis on had. On Saturday morning, Hull made her decision. And, she and Caitlin Clark took to TikTok to “tell a friend to tell a friend” about her return.

According to ESPN’s Alex Philippou, Hull signed a multi-year deal to come back to Indiana. The restricted free agent was highly sought after and had several options, per Philippou. Still, in the end, the draw of keeping the Fever’s young core together won out.