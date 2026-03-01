SEC reveals bracket for 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

Following Sunday night’s conclusion of the regular season, the Southeastern Conference unveiled its bracket for next week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. The tournament begins Wednesday inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena with the championship game set for Sunday.

South Carolina (29-2, 15-1 SEC) secured the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and gets two byes through to the tournament quarterfinals, as do No. 2-seeded Vanderbilt (27-3, 13-3), No. 3 seed Texas (28-3, 13-3) and fourth-seeded LSU (26-4, 12-4).

Meanwhile, this year’s 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will kick off with Game 1 between No. 9 Kentucky (21-9, 8-8 SEC) and No. 16 Arkansas (12-19, 1-15) at 11 am ET Wednesday. The winner advances to play No. 8 Georgia (22-8, 8-8) at 11 am ET Thursday. Game 2 will feature No. 12 Florida (17-14, 5-11) vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (18-12, 5-11) at 1:30 pm ET Wednesday, with the winner advancing to play No. 5 Oklahoma (23-6, 11-5) at the same start time Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s third game pits No. 10 Texas A&M (14-11, 7-9 SEC) vs. No. 15 Auburn (14-16, 3-13) at 6 pm ET, with the winner taking on No. 7 seed Ole Miss (21-10, 8-8) at 6 pm ET Thursday. No. 11 Alabama (21-9, 7-9) and No. 14 Missouri (16-15, 4-12) will square off in the final game of the opening round at 8:30 pm ET Wednesday, with the winner advancing to play No. 6 Tennessee (16-12, 8-8) in the Thursday nightcap, also set for 8:30 pm.

Check it out the full bracket below:

South Carolina, winners of the last three consecutive SEC Women’s Basketball Tournaments, will play on the victor between No. 8 Georgia and Kentucky-Arkansas at 12 noon ET Friday. No. 4 seeded LSU will play the winner between No. 5 Oklahoma and Florida-Mississippi State at 2:30 pm ET, with both games televised on ESPN.

Friday’s evening quarterfinals will have second-seeded Vanderbilt playing the winner between No. 7 Ole Miss and Auburn-Texas A&M at 6 pm ET, while No. 3-seeded Texas will end the night at 8:30 pm ET against the winner between No. 6 Tennessee and Alabama-Missouri.

LSU secured the tournament’s fourth seed following Sunday night’s 72-63 win over host Mississippi State, while Vanderbilt and Texas locked up the second and third seeds thanks to their wins over rival Tennessee and Alabama, respectively, also on Sunday. South Carolina enters next week SEC Tournament as the hottest team in the conference having won its last 10 consecutive games since a shocking 94-82 loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 22 in Norman.