We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Florida

Biggest faller: LSU

1. Texas

Last week: Wins over Missouri and Ole Miss

2. South Carolina

Last week: Wins over Alabama and Florida

3. Kentucky

Last week: Wins over LSU and Missouri

4. Oklahoma

Last week: Wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State

5. Vanderbilt

Last week: Wins over Arkansas and LSU

6. LSU

Last week: Losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt

7. Ole Miss

Last week: Win over Georgia, loss to Texas

8. Tennessee

Last week: Wins over Florida and Auburn

9. Alabama

Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Arkansas

10. Mississippi State

Last week: Win over Auburn, loss to Oklahoma

11. Georgia

Last week: Loss to Ole Miss, win over Texas A&M in OT

12. Florida

Last week: Losses to Tennessee and South Carolina

13. Texas A&M

Last week: Losses to Oklahoma and Georgia in OT

14. Missouri

Last week: Losses to Texas and Kentucky

15. Auburn

Last week: Losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee

16. Arkansas

Last week: Losses to Vanderbilt and Alabama