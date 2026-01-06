SEC women's basketball power rankings
We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Florida
Biggest faller: LSU
1. Texas
Last week: Wins over Missouri and Ole Miss
2. South Carolina
Last week: Wins over Alabama and Florida
3. Kentucky
Last week: Wins over LSU and Missouri
4. Oklahoma
Last week: Wins over Texas A&M and Mississippi State
5. Vanderbilt
Last week: Wins over Arkansas and LSU
6. LSU
Last week: Losses to Kentucky and Vanderbilt
7. Ole Miss
Last week: Win over Georgia, loss to Texas
8. Tennessee
Last week: Wins over Florida and Auburn
9. Alabama
Last week: Loss to South Carolina, win over Arkansas
10. Mississippi State
Last week: Win over Auburn, loss to Oklahoma
11. Georgia
Last week: Loss to Ole Miss, win over Texas A&M in OT
12. Florida
Last week: Losses to Tennessee and South Carolina
13. Texas A&M
Last week: Losses to Oklahoma and Georgia in OT
14. Missouri
Last week: Losses to Texas and Kentucky
15. Auburn
Last week: Losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee
16. Arkansas
Last week: Losses to Vanderbilt and Alabama