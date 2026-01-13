SEC women's basketball power rankings
We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: LSU and Auburn
Biggest faller: Oklahoma
1. Texas
Last week: Beat Auburn, lost to LSU
2. South Carolina
Last week: Beat Arkansas and Georgia
3. Kentucky
Last week: Lost to Alabama, beat Oklahoma
4. LSU
Last week: Beat Georgia and Texas
5. Vanderbilt
Last week: Beat Missouri and Texas A&M
6. Ole Miss
Last week: Beat Oklahoma and Mississippi State
7. Oklahoma
Last week: Lost to Ole Miss and Kentucky
8. Alabama
Last week: Beat Kentucky
9. Tennessee
Last week: Beat Mississippi State and Arkansas
10. Mississippi State
Last week: Lost to Tennessee and Ole Miss
11. Georgia
Last week: Lost to LSU and South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
Last week: Beat Florida, lost to Vanderbilt
13. Auburn
Last week: Lost to Texas, beat Florida
14. Florida
Last week: Lost to Texas A&M and Auburn
15. Missouri
Last week: Lost to Vanderbilt
16. Arkansas
Last week: Lost to South Carolina and Tennessee