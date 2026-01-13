We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s SEC women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: LSU and Auburn

Biggest faller: Oklahoma

1. Texas

Last week: Beat Auburn, lost to LSU

2. South Carolina

Last week: Beat Arkansas and Georgia

3. Kentucky

Last week: Lost to Alabama, beat Oklahoma

4. LSU

Last week: Beat Georgia and Texas

5. Vanderbilt

Last week: Beat Missouri and Texas A&M

6. Ole Miss

Last week: Beat Oklahoma and Mississippi State

7. Oklahoma

Last week: Lost to Ole Miss and Kentucky

8. Alabama

Last week: Beat Kentucky

9. Tennessee

Last week: Beat Mississippi State and Arkansas

10. Mississippi State

Last week: Lost to Tennessee and Ole Miss

11. Georgia

Last week: Lost to LSU and South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

Last week: Beat Florida, lost to Vanderbilt

13. Auburn

Last week: Lost to Texas, beat Florida

14. Florida

Last week: Lost to Texas A&M and Auburn

15. Missouri

Last week: Lost to Vanderbilt

16. Arkansas

Last week: Lost to South Carolina and Tennessee