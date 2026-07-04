Serena Williams injury update: Tennis icon withdraws from Wimbledon doubles due to knee

Serena Williams officially withdrew from Wimbledon and will not play doubles with her sister Venus Williams this weekend. The tennis icon suffered a knee injury in a first round loss in singles play earlier this week.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles. Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside (Venus Williams) once more meant the world to me,” Serena Williams wrote on Instagram. “I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn’t ready to compete. I’m especially grateful to tournament director, Jamie Baker, and the entire tournament team for giving me every opportunity to play here. Thank you to the fans for your incredible support and for making this comeback so meaningful…All I can say is stay tuned to a city near you…

“The photo of the syringes shows the fluid they drained from my knee after my singles match…yikes! The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again. The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn’t able to get it ready for doubles.”

Serena Williams was set to play with sister Venus in doubles, which was announced as her initial return to tennis after a four-year retirement. The two are a legendary pair, but Serena, 44, was up against it in her return to the singles draw. The pair have 14 grand slam titles as a doubles pair, including six Wimbledon titles, the last of them coming in 2016.

Serena and Venus were an elite doubles pair but they also had a big rivalry on the court as singles opponents. Serena holds the 19-12 career lead in their 31 matchups, including a 9-3 edge in tournament finals, 11-5 at grand slams overall and a 7-2 lead in grand slam finals.

The two met six times at Wimbledon, including four finals (2002, ’03, ’08 and ’09). Venus Williams in 2008 with Serena winning the other three times.

Venus, 45, was one of the top players during her time as well, but due to the dominance of Serena, she did not have the amount of victories as her younger sister. Still, Venus Williams has seven grand slam titles, five of them coming at Wimbledon and two coming at the US Open. In total, Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game.