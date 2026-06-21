Serena Williams makes return to singles play as wild card at 2026 Wimbledon Championships

After already announcing her return to the 2026 Wimbledon Championships in doubles, Serena Williams will officially play in the singles tournament. She’ll be a wild card, per a release from the tournament.

Williams, 44, has not played in a grand slam tournament singles championship since the 2022 US Open in which she made it to the third round. She last won a grand slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open, which was her 23rd.

Williams last won Wimbledon in 2016 and has seven titles at the tournament. Widely considered one of the greatest players of all-time and certainly the top female player of the 21st century, a return to singles seemed inevitable for Williams.

This is not a drill.@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card. pic.twitter.com/1vHnDEQ4xm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2026

The Championships at Wimbledon begin on June 29th and Serena and sister Venus Williams, who will play with her in the doubles tournament, have a lot of history at the tournament. The pair have 14 grand slam titles as a doubles pair, including six Wimbledon titles, the last of them coming in 2016.

After a match at Queen’s Club in west London, Serena Williams insisted she was taking things “a day at a time” but said she enjoyed her return. Clearly, it’s led to more this year.

“I don’t know. I had nothing better to do. I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?” Williams said, via ESPN. “I never got to play here; it was always just the men. It feels really special to play somewhere so iconic.”

In addition to her 14 doubles titles, Serena Williams won 23 grand slam singles titles, four Olympic Gold Medals and was the No. 1 player in the world for 319 weeks. While No. 24 eluded her in the latter stages of her career, it’ll be fascinating to see how she competes this summer.

“One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this,” Williams said in an essay as she stepped away from tennis four years ago. “I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

Serena and Venus were an elite doubles pair but they also had a big rivalry on the court as singles opponents. Serena Williams holds the 19-12 career lead in their 31 matchups, including a 9-3 edge in tournament finals, 11-5 at grand slams overall and a 7-2 lead in grand slam finals.

The two met six times at Wimbledon, including four finals (2002, ’03, ’08 and ’09). Venus Williams won in 2008 with Serena winning the other three times.

Venus, 45, was one of the top players during her time as well, but due to the dominance of Serena, she did not have the amount of victories as her younger sister. Still, Venus Williams has seven grand slam titles, five of them coming at Wimbledon and two coming at the US Open.

