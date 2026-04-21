Fever guard Sophie Cunningham signed a one-year contract to stay in Indiana last week — though it doesn’t appear to be the contract she wanted. Cunningham revealed these feelings during a recent episode of her podcast, Show Me Something.

Her words come as she was limited to 30 games for the Fever last season. After a MCL tear, her seventh WNBA season was cut short. She was shooting a career-high 43.2% from deep at the time.

“I’m not even gonna lie to you, though, it’s a little, kind of, frustrating,” Cunningham said. “Because I’m someone who — I kind of shoot it straight.

“If I wasn’t feeling good or was hesitant, I think I would have said something and been honest. Because I’m just at the point in my career where I just want to win. I just want to win. And so I’m not going to put my ego in front of things. And I know it is a business, but I just think I’m wired a little differently. I don’t know. I just want to win.”

Her frustration comes off the heels of the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. Several million dollar contracts were signed by free agents this offseason the market has been completely reset. However, she doesn’t feel like she’s getting enough slice of the pie that she would’ve if healthy all of last year.

Cunningham revealed on social media that her feelings toward the contract had nothing to do with money. Instead, she simply wanted additional years added so that she feel comfortable completely moving to Indiana.

“It’s tough, because I came off an injury, and I haven’t been in front of any teams,” Cunningham continued. “I had a lot going on this offseason. I was fully cleared, they had all the doctors, they had the numbers and everything. But if you don’t get in front of these people, it’s like, ‘Hey, are you actually good?’”

Cunningham will look to prove herself when the 2026 WNBA season gets underway next month. It’ll be her second season with the Fever after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, and isn’t interested in falling behind in this new era.

“I think this is a great wake up call to not get comfortable,” she said. “I think it kind of lit a fire under my ass, even more.”

The Fever will open the 2026 WNBA regular season against the Dallas Wings on May 9 on the road. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.