WNBA star Sophie Cunningham agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever and will return to the team for the 2026 season. ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported the news Sunday.

Cunningham rejoins guards Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull, who are also returning to the team. Newcomers Monique Billings and Ty Harris will suit up for the Fever this season as well.

Of course, Cunningham set a career-high in three-point percentage prior to her injury in 2025. It helps when she gets to play with superstar Caitlin Clark, the face of the franchise.

After spending six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham adapted to a new role with the Fever. While she didn’t set career-highs with points scored, her three-point percentage was at 43.2%, a career high.

Overall, Cunningham played 30 games last season prior to injury and averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. She shot 46.9% from the floor.

Cunningham was also featured in the latest SI Swimsuit edition, coming out in May. She’s was featured alongside Napheesa Collier and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Initially, Cunningham didn’t rule out signing with another team other than the Fever this offseason. Obviously, that is no longer the case but she opened up about the process recently.

“I loved being here, and I don’t think that’s news to anybody,” Cunningham said. “I think that just being back in the Midwest and being around girls who you truly do love, I’ve been in the league for seven years, and I’ve never been a part of a team like this. When you’ve been through this type of season together, when you’re invested in each other’s lives outside of basketball, of course, you want to come back.

“I’m definitely going to be entertaining other teams, other offers, but my hope is that I’ve had a great time here, and I would like to continue that. But I think with the new CBA, there’s a lot on the line.”