Sophie Cunningham went viral on Monday for revealing the “frustrating” contract she signed with the Indiana Fever last week. Cunningham’s deal is worth $665,000 over one year.

This money far exceeds her 2025 salary of $100,000 thanks to the new WNBA collective bargaining agreement — so that’s not the issue. The seven-year veteran of the W simply wanted a longer-term contract with Indiana.

“I’m gonna shut this down right now,” Cunningham wrote on X Monday night. “I’m not mad about the money…. I just wanted more years because I love it here. I wanted to get a house so I could bring my dog and donkey to Indy with me. That’s it. That’s the truth. I think we have something very special here in Indiana!!”

2025 was Cunningham’s first with the Fever after spending the first six seasons of her career with the Phoenix Mercury. She was limited to 30 games in her first year after tearing her MCL and was shooting a career-high 43.2% from deep at the time.

Her new contract is set up for her to control her own destiny. It appears GMs want to make sure a player’s still got the hot hand before handing them a million dollar contract or better — which is now possible under the new CBA.

“I had a lot going on this offseason,” she said in the clip. “I was fully cleared, they had all the doctors, they had the numbers and everything. But if you don’t get in front of these people (on the court), it’s like, ‘Hey, are you actually good?’

This makes 2026 a prove-it year for Cunningham. Barring any injuries or other setbacks, she’s expected to play a major role in the Fever’s efforts this season.

“I think this is a great wake up call to not get comfortable,” she said. “I think it kind of lit a fire under my ass, even more.”

The Fever will open the 2026 WNBA regular season against the Dallas Wings on May 9 on the road. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.