Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are set to be featured in the SI Swimsuit 2026 edition. The outlet provided a sneak peak video at a behind the scenes look at the shoot.

This comes on the heels of Sports Illustrated revealing a few photos from former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne on set. The ever popular athlete and social media influencer will be in this year’s magazine as well.

You can see Collier, Cunningham and Jefferson-Wooden in the video below. Collier and Cunningham will be back in action on the court for the WNBA now that the CBA negotiations are done in addition to their off-the-court pursuits.

Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden are set to be on SI Swimsuit 2026 Athlete Shoot.



🎥: @SI_Swimsuit pic.twitter.com/zzYfh6QBeW — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 8, 2026

Cunningham enjoyed playing for the Indiana Fever this season, but she isn’t ruling out signing with a new team in free agency. During her end-of-season exit interview, Cunningham was asked about her future with the Fever.

“I loved being here, and I don’t think that’s news to anybody,” Cunningham said. “I think that just being back in the Midwest and being around girls who you truly do love, I’ve been in the league for seven years, and I’ve never been a part of a team like this. When you’ve been through this type of season together, when you’re invested in each other’s lives outside of basketball, of course, you want to come back.

“I’m definitely going to be entertaining other teams, other offers, but my hope is that I’ve had a great time here, and I would like to continue that. But I think with the new CBA, there’s a lot on the line.”

Along with her future with the Fever, Cunningham discussed the state of the WNBA in October, prior to the eventual negotiations amid the CBA expiration. The Missouri alum called out the league after Minnesota Lynx forward Collier went viral for her comments on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

“They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable,” Cunningham stated. “I think that there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who might be really good business people. But they don’t know shit about basketball. That’s gotta change. I said I was gonna be good, and I just messed up, but I think everyone’s frustrated. When NBA players, from that side of things are reaching out to us in awe of how terrible it is, that’s saying something.”

Brian Jones contributed to this report