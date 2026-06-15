Source: George Mason inks head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis to contract extension
George Mason head women’s basketball coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031-32 season, sources told On3.
This extension makes her the first George Mason women’s basketball coach to receive a 6-year deal.
In 2025-26, Blair-Lewis helped the Patriots to their first co-Regular Season Championship in program history. In 2024-25, she led the team to the program’s first conference championship and NCAA tournament berth.
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Blair-Lewis won her 400th career game this past January and was one of the most sought-after names in the coaching carousel this offseason.
She started her career at Mount St. Mary’s from 1998-2007, finishing first in the NEC twice in her tenure. From 2008-20, Blair-Lewis led Bethune-Cookman to four first-place finishes and an NCAA Tournament berth, before taking over with the Patriots in 2021.
Blair-Lewis holds a 99-58 record at George Mason and a 415-361 overall record as a head coach.