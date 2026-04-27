Sources: Coquese Washington to join SMU's staff as assistant coach

Former Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington will be joining Adia Barnes’ staff at SMU as an assistant coach, sources told On3.

During four seasons at the helm, Washington compiled a 42-84 record, including an 11-61 mark in Big Ten play.

Prior to her time at Rutgers, Washington spent time at Notre Dame and Oklahoma as an assistant and Penn State as a head coach. The Nittany Lions saw success under Washington, reaching the NCAA Tournament four consecutive seasons from 2011-14.