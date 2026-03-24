Sources: USF hires Kristy Curry as next women's basketball coach

USF has hired Alabama’s Kristy Curry as their next head women’s basketball coach and the two sides have agreed to a five-year deal, sources told On3.

Curry has been at the helm of Alabama since 2013 and has taken the Crimson Tide to five NCAA Tournament appearances. She holds a 245-173 record at Alabama and a 554-322 record as a head coach.

Prior to her time at Alabama, Curry was the head coach at Texas Tech and Purdue. She also spent time on staff at Tulane, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech. She led the Boilermakers to seven consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament, including four appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, two appearances in the Elite Eight, one appearance in the Final Four and one appearance in the national championship game.

USF’s longtime head coach Jose Fernandez departed in the fall for the head coaching job with the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.