South Carolina evens the score in win over No. 4 Texas

COLUMBIA – In a game that was expected to go down to the wire, the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks got even on their homecourt.

“They knew how important this game was and so did we,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “It was a knockout, drag-out. It was as advertised.”

The Gamecocks avenged their two-point loss to No. 4 Texas from Feast Week in Las Vegas – their only falter of the year – with a 68-65 win on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. It was a game filled with turnovers and decided by defense that gave South Carolina a victory in front of nearly 18,000 fans.

The difference came late, when South Carolina’s senior point guard Raven Johnson took over. With the game’s outcome looming and a one-possession difference on the scoreboard, Johnson scored on back-to-back possessions in the final minutes.

“When they blow up some of your teammates, you’ve got to put your head down and create,” Johnson said. “[Coach] did a good job of that in practice — telling people to create when we don’t have anything.”

Johnson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, six assists and a block. All five starters for the Gamecocks scored double-digit figures in the victory.

Those crucial late-game moments, though, mattered in a game where offense didn’t come easily. The two teams combined for 42 turnovers, as Texas’ full-court press disrupted South Carolina’s rhythm. While the high volume of turnovers were partially due to poor ball protection, they’re also a testament to the defensive intensity of these two teams.

The Longhorns forced mistakes, but could never separate, as the Gamecock’s defense countered each time.

“I think our defense was really solid,” Johnson said. “It came down to will and grit, I think we did a good job at executing the things that coach wanted.”

Texas finished with more offensive rebounds and more shot attempts. What it didn’t have was the final answer when South Carolina executed just enough down the stretch.

One of those answers came from an unexpected place.

Madina Okot, a 6-foot-6 center who had made just two 3-pointers in her college career, knocked down a wide-open look late in the fourth quarter.

“I was wide open,” Okot said. “So I was like, let me try it.”

Staley, who had mentioned Okot’s ability to knock down shots in the preseason, wasn’t surprised.

“Our bigs are very capable of making threes and we’re comfortable with them taking the threes because we work them,” Staley said. “She couldn’t hit it at a more important time, for her and for us, because she got to take something from this game that she’s got to feel good about.”

South Carolina’s defense ultimately matched Texas’ pressure and enabled them to stay in it when their offense wasn’t delivering. Joyce Edwards pulled down key offensive boards. Freshman guard Agot Makeer provided impactful minutes off the bench. And Johnson, as the leader she’s become, came through in big moments.

“Ray’s a playmaker,” Staley said. “I did ask her after the game, ‘What was she thinking in that moment?’ She was upset that she missed Joyce on probably one of the easier plays, but she just overthrew the pass. So I guess that means, ‘I’d rather shoot it than pass it’, and she actually delivered.”

Texas, meanwhile, walked out of Columbia knowing they had given it their all again. The Longhorns committed 22 turnovers, uncharacteristic for a team that entered the night among the nation’s best in ball security, but didn’t stop competing.

“I know I’ve got a hell of a team,” Schaefer said. “We’d stay overnight and play again tomorrow if they wanted to. We just came up a little short tonight.”

They may not have to wait long. These teams now sit 1-1 in the regular season, and with the way the SEC race is shaping up, another meeting in the postseason feels very possible.

On Thursday night, though, the Gamecocks evened the score.

“We didn’t want to lose in CLA, in front of all these fans .. we dug deep and we got the win,” Johnson said.