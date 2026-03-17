South Carolina Upstate's Cassie Gallagher plans to enter transfer portal

South Carolina Upstate’s leading scorer Cassie Gallagher plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 5-11 sophomore guard from Cookeville (TN) averaged 15.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 40% from deep.

She was named to Second Team All-Big South this season and was named Big South Freshman of the Year in 2025, as well as Honorable Mention All-Big South.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.