Steve Spurrier on Texas Tech star Mia Williams, Florida situation: 'Transferring is part of life'

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier took notice of Texas Tech and the Gators on the softball field, especially with Mia Williams. Williams, the son of former Gators’ basketball and NBA star Jason Williams, and the Red Raiders beat the Gators in the Super Regional.

A fan was ejected from the game due to an altercation with the Williams family. Mia Williams was also hit by a pitch multiple times, sparking debates about whether or not it was done intentionally. So, there was plenty of drama throughout.

The former football coach noticed it but had a logical take on the matter. He couldn’t see why Mia Williams, who played for Florida before transferring to Texas Tech heading into the year, was targeted.

“Our ladies softball team got beat by Texas Tech, and they didn’t shake hands after,” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. “They were sort of mad at each other. One of their girls got hit five times during and she played at Florida last year. So, Texas Tech gave her a bunch of money, she left, and that’s part of college now. You know, in pro sports, if a guy plays out his option, he goes somewhere else, and he plays against his old team; nobody hates him – that’s part of life.

“That’s what they’re doing in college now. You shouldn’t hate somebody (if they) got a better deal, and you know, coaches at a smaller school get a better deal. Nobody hates them for that. So, yeah, transferring is part of life, and is a big part of college sports.”

The Red Raiders won the first game of the best-of-three series 10-8 courtesy of Mia Williams‘ two-run home run in the seventh inning on Friday. Williams, who spent the 2024-25 seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech this past offseason, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in her return to Gainesville. She was also plunked twice in the game, which was tied at 8-8 before Williams’ game-winning home run in the top of the seventh.

The altercation allegedly involved Jason Williams, a 13-year NBA veteran who starred at Florida in 1998, and his other daughter, who were reportedly hit with a handheld fan allegedly thrown by an unspecified Gators softball fan while the family was celebrating one of Mia Williams’ two hits Friday, per Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.

Jason Williams was initially the one escorted from the stadium by campus police, but was able to return after explaining what occurred, per Brockway. At which point, campus police ejected the offending Gators fan from Pressly Softball Stadium.

Alex Byington contributed to this report