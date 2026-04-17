Two of the most iconic figures in American sports are going their separate ways. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe announced Friday that they have decided to end their relationship after nearly a decade together. The longtime couple, who got engaged in 2020, shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together with so much love, respect, and care for each other,” the statement read. “We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us.”

Bird and Rapinoe’s relationship began in 2016 while both were representing Team USA at the Rio Olympics, Bird on the basketball court and Rapinoe on the soccer pitch. They publicly confirmed their relationship the following year, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable and celebrated couples in sports.

Over the years, their partnership extended far beyond competition. They became prominent advocates for equality, social justice and LGBTQ+ visibility, often using their platforms to speak on issues larger than sports. Their presence, both individually and as a couple, helped redefine what it meant to be a modern athlete, blending elite performance with cultural influence.

“We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly how we are,” the two wrote. “So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters.”

Along with their personal relationship, Bird and Rapinoe also built a media presence together. Their podcast, A Touch More, became a space for candid conversations, humor and storytelling, further connecting them with fans. As part of Friday’s announcement, they confirmed that the podcast will not continue in its current form.

“Getting to create A Touch More and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy,” the statement continued. “While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t.”

Despite the split, the tone of the announcement reflected mutual respect and appreciation for their time together. Their relationship spanned some of the most decorated years of their respective careers.

Bird retired as one of the most accomplished players in WNBA history, while Rapinoe remains a global icon in women’s soccer, highlighted by multiple World Cup titles and Olympic success.

Now, after nearly 10 years, they move forward separately, but with a shared legacy that extends well beyond wins and championships.

“Thank you for being with us through all of it,” they wrote. “It means the world to us.”