Texas beats South Carolina for first SEC Tournament championship

After every game, Texas head coach Vic Schaefer sits on the podium and takes a full minute of silence to mark up the box score placed in front of him.

Even after winning an SEC Tournament championship on Sunday afternoon, some things never change. But this time, Schaefer didn’t have much to pick apart.

Texas women’s basketball came out with a resounding 78-61 victory over South Carolina in their third meeting of the year.

The season series was evened up after one-possession results in Las Vegas and Columbia. But this one mattered more.

“I’m really proud and happy to see them stand out there in that confetti instead of walking off the floor while it’s falling on somebody else,” Schaefer said.

It was Texas’ first SEC Tournament championship and a result that will likely give them a level of home-court advantage through the Elite Eight.

“We belong in the SEC,” Booker said. “We’re here to play and we’re here to win.”

The Regionals will take place in both Sacramento and Fort Worth this year. With the No. 3 overall seed, the Longhorns will secure a spot in the latter — just 189 miles from home.

“It’s win number 31 for them and it’s a championship,” Schaefer said. “We talk about that all the time at Texas. Winning championships is really important. These kids got on an airplane to come here and win a championship.”

Within the first seconds of the game, Texas’ domination was evident. The Longhorns got off to a 14-0 lead to start the contest and never let up. Madison Booker, who was later named the SEC Tournament MVP, led all scorers with 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“When her shot is going in like that, they are very difficult to beat,” Dawn Staley said.

Texas, known as a defensive powerhouse, was just as convincing on the offensive end. The Longhorns shot 54% from the field and were 4-of-7 from long range with just nine turnovers.

“Texas plays really hard,” South Carolina’s Ta’Niya Latson told On3. “They play hard on both ends of the floor. They’re poised. They’re patient and they capitalize off of mistakes.”

Rori Harmon, who head coach Vic Schaefer has consistently championed as “the best point guard in the country,” finished with eight points on 40% shooting, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Both Texas and South Carolina have likely secured 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament, but this is a matchup that’s sparked debate over the best team in the league all year.

The Longhorns team that showed up on Sunday afternoon would be a hard team to beat in any stage of the NCAA Tournament.

“I think if you could can it or put it in a bottle and put a cork on it, you think hey, if we can undo that cork every game and play like that, it would be a tough out,” Schaefer said.