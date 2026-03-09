Texas State parts ways with Zenarae Antoine

Texas State will part ways with head coach Zenarae Antoine, sources told On3.

The Bobcats finished with an 11-19 record this season and a 7-11 mark in conference play.

Antoine has been at the helm for 15 seasons and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Texas State has made three WBIT appearances and two WNIT appearances under Antoine, the most recent being in 2023.

Antoine had a 225-232 overall record with the Bobcats.

Prior to her time at Texas State, she served in assistant coaching roles at Charleston, Ohio, Louisville and Arkansas.