Texas Tech makes history adding 7-foot-1 Stephanie Okechukwu

When Texas Tech signed 7-foot-1 Stephanie Okechukwu mid-season, it wasn’t just a roster move. It was history being made.

Okechukwu is now the tallest women’s college basketball player ever, and her midseason arrival brings a rare, game-changing variable to an already Top-25 Texas Tech team. For head coach Krista Gerlich, the process of getting Okechukwu to Lubbock was long, complex and far from guaranteed.

“It’s been a long process, one that we’ve been working on very diligently, with a lot of hope and anticipation, but also a lot of caution,” Gerlich told On3. “It could have fallen through the cracks at any point.”



Texas Tech is currently working with the NCAA on Okechukwu’s eligibility, and if cleared, Gerlich expects her to play this season – a significant addition to a team already exceeding expectations. Okechukwu, a 21-year-old, hails from Nigeria and played high school level basketball in Japan recently.

Much of the credit, Gerlich said, goes to associate head coach Erik DeRoo, whose persistence in international recruiting helped make the move possible.

“We knew the entire time she would be worth it,” Gerlich said.

Okechukwu’s height immediately jumps off the page, but Gerlich emphasized that Texas Tech evaluated much more than just measurements. The Lady Raiders play at a fast pace, press full court and demand mobility from their posts – even those who stand over seven feet tall.

“We had to see if she could move,” Gerlich said. “But we felt like she moved really well, especially for a big kid.”

Originally listed at 7-feet, Texas Tech measured her at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. Okechukwu brings elite length, soft hands and natural rim protection.



Gerlich acknowledged there’s development ahead, but the foundation is there.

“You can’t really coach seven foot,” she said.

Film of Texas Tech's latest addition: 7"0" Stephanie Okechukwu.



Before bringing Okechukwu aboard, Gerlich made sure the move wouldn’t disrupt the chemistry of a veteran-led roster featuring nine seniors. The response from the team was unanimous.

“They want all the ammunition and the weapons they can have,” Gerlich said.

With the roster as it stands and likely adding a 7-foot-1 center to the mix, Gerlich believes Texas Tech has the potential to compete for a Big 12 title and make real noise in March.

“I’m not going to put a cap on it,” she said. “Let kids believe in each other and great things can happen.”

In a season already defined by belief and momentum, the Lady Raiders just added something no one else in the country has ever had – and it could bring them further than even they anticipated.