The Journey: Ali Jaques returns to head coaching seat at Campbell

On3’s Talia Goodman is showcasing women’s college basketball coaches taking over at new schools. This is the third edition of the series – in which we’ll take a deeper look at some of the 60-plus coaches who took over new programs during a turbulent offseason. This time we learn more about Ali Jaques, the new head coach at Campbell.

Ali Jaques bio

EXPERIENCE: Rhode Island (associate head coach), George Washington (associate head coach), Seton Hall (assistant coach), Siena (head coach), Northwestern (associate head coach), Dayton (assistant coach), Furman (assistant coach), Sacred Heart (assistant coach), Rider (assistant coach)

PLAYED: NYU

Why Campbell?

For Jaques, the decision came down to people and being ready to step back into the head coaching seat.

“It was just connecting with athletic director Hannah Bazemore and senior women’s administrator Melissa Wendt,” she said. “They’re two really, really special people who I’m excited to have the chance to work for.”

President William M. Downs had a clear vision for where he wanted women’s basketball headed and when Jaques stepped on campus, it clicked.

“It just felt right when I was on campus.”

The timing mattered too. Coming off a special run at URI, Jaques had spent the last four years rebuilding her coaching toolkit: broadening her offensive repertoire at Seton Hall, studying programs up close during a year in media, watching practices run by Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley and calling Sweet Sixteen games for Westwood One Radio.

“When you get inside looks at highly successful programs, I think it can have an effect on you if you take the time to really learn,” she said of her time in the media. “That year really was special for me.”

The assistant coaching roles also reminded her of something she didn’t want to lose when she returned to the head coaching seat.

“As an assistant, you have the opportunity to connect and relate more with players and I think that’s one of my strengths,” she said. “I need to be able to carry that forward as a head coach again.”

Building the roster in a new era

Jaques was hired on May 14 with five players on the roster – one of whom had seen significant minutes. So she didn’t go home, she went to New Orleans.

“Instead of flying home to my husband, who was in a full arm cast, I went recruiting,” she said. “I called Marc, and I said, ‘Look, I gotta go recruiting.’ Thank God he’s a coach and he understood.”

She got to EYBL and started working every connection she had. A quick commitment from Genesis Schneeberg – who comes from a winning pedigree at Team Durant and Sidwell Friends – gave her a foundation. A junior college player committed shortly after. Four overseas signings followed. By the time the dust settled, Campbell was at 11 players and counting, with potentially more on the way.

The circumstances of taking over required a mindset shift.

“You always want a senior-laden roster, you always want players that have been there and know what they’re doing and we have a few of those right now,” Jaques said. “But it’s really going to become more and more challenging for schools at our level to maintain and keep those high-level players – it’s just the reality of what we are.”

She’s made peace with it and she has a track record to back up the approach.

“I’ve always given freshmen a shot,” she said. “You just have to learn to live with some of those mistakes and develop them.”

Jaques’ coaching style and mindset

Jaques wants Campbell to be notorious for its identity: high-octane, high-energy and built around players who genuinely love to compete.

“Anybody that I hire, anybody that we recruit needs to have a passion for basketball and love to compete and love to win,” she said. “Players that will sacrifice, put the we above the me and understand what it takes to win championships.”

The CAA, she says, is a competitive conference where that approach can pay off. Unlike some of her previous stops where one program dominated year after year, “everybody has a shot,” she noted.

“We’re looking for high-energy, highly-skilled players who are aggressive, confident and want to be pushed and achieve great things together.”

The relational piece ties it all together.

“I want players who want to be on the basketball court, I want players who want to win and when we’re September through March, none of that other stuff matters,” she said. “Winning and playing the right way, a good brand of basketball for each other.”

Something you may not know about Jaques

She made a bet with her players at URI and had to pay up with ink.

Sitting at Coast Guard House on a recruiting visit, Jaques made an offhand bet to Brooklyn Gray: win the league and she’d get a tattoo.

“She was like, for real? I was like, yeah, BG, I’ll get a tattoo. I’ve always wanted to get one. I’m 48 years old. What the heck?”

URI won. Confetti fell. And the first thing Gray said when they finally found each other in the chaos?

“When are we getting the tattoo?”

The design wound up being a wave, inspired by the Ocean State, her husband’s marriage proposal in Miami and memories of deep-sea fishing with her late father.

“I tracked down BG, we had this awesome hug,” Jaques said. “And the first thing she says is, ‘When are we getting the tattoo?'”

Jaques has no regrets.

“I’m tough,” she said with a laugh.