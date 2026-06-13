The Journey: Kelly Morrone takes over at Albany

On3’s Talia Goodman is showcasing women’s college basketball coaches taking over at new schools. This is the third edition of the series – in which we’ll take a deeper look at some of the 60-plus coaches who took over new programs during a turbulent offseason. This time we learn more about Kelly Morrone, the new head coach at Albany.

Kelly Morrone bio

HOMETOWN: Syracuse, NY

EXPERIENCE: Buffalo (asst), William & Mary (asst), Rhode Island (asst), Davidson (asst), John Carroll (head coach), Merrimack (head coach)

PLAYED: South Carolina (1999-2004)

Why Albany?

For Morrone, the timing and the fit drew her to Albany.

“It is the right job at the right time,” she said. “It was perfect timing, coming off of a great year with Merrimack.”

Having faced Albany nearly every season, she’s had a front-row seat to the program’s history and success.

“I’ve been very, very close to seeing the historic winning that’s gone on forever, and I’ve been on the losing end of that battle for a long time.”

She wasn’t actively searching for a new job, but Albany made the decision easy.

“The resources and the support that Albany has – the community is embedded in basketball there,” Morrone said. “There’s a really big push for basketball to be the priority and at the top of the conference as much as possible. Everything about it felt like it was natural and it was going to unfold organically in a way that they were ready for me, and I was ready for them.”

She also credits her time at Merrimack with preparing her for this moment.

“Merrimack definitely prepared me for this position as my positions previously prepared me for Merrimack,” she said. “I just think everything about it has been something I’ve admired for a long time and I’m just happy to be the leader now.”

Building the roster in a new era

Taking over a program in this landscape – with a new conference, a new roster and the transfer portal looming – is a massive challenge under any circumstances.

“It’s insanity when you’re talking about buying a house, selling a house, putting a team together, putting a staff together, blending players that have played at Albany, blending players that have played for me and blending new players,” she said. “Everything about this is challenging, but it’s exciting too.”

Rather than treat the rebuild solely as the challenge it certainly is, Morrone is choosing to embrace it.

“You could look at it two ways – how tall of a task it is or just really go 10 toes down and enjoy it and enjoy the opportunity and the blessing,” she said. “All we’re trying to do at this moment is just have our presence known, work on our culture and let the community see us.”

Morrone’s coaching style and mindset

At the core of Morrone’s program is a simple principle: never back down.

“That can be for a number of things,” she said. “Never backing down to a big opportunity like this, never backing down to a challenge, never backing down to yourself – your intrusive thoughts or keeping yourself motivated.”

It’s a mentality she believes holds weight with players. But it’s one that has to be lived, not just talked about.

“It’s one thing to talk about, it’s another thing to be about it,” she said. “We work on the habits that build into how you can accomplish just always staying in a fight.”

On the court, Morrone’s teams reflect her own background as a player.

“I definitely was an underdog and had to have that never-back-down mentality,” she said. “I think my teams’ personalities tend to take on that – just keep swinging, defensively minded, very physical, really aggressive.”

She expects a similar identity at Albany.

“You can expect defense, fast pace and a lot of competitors…We went global with internationals,” she said, pointing towards her own playing days as influence. “Most of my teammates were from Europe. We had players from Sweden and Romania, Hungary, you name it.”

Looking ahead, Morrone’s goals for Albany are big, but grounded in the past success of the program.

“I’ve got to keep up with what the previous coaches and players have done,” she said. “They’ve accomplished so much already. We want to establish ourselves as a mid-major that has postseason play regularly and can be very competitive.”

Something you may not know about Morrone

Off the court, Morrone has a couple of go-to ways to unwind.

“I like to cook,” she said. “It’s like a reset for me.”

She’s also developed an unexpected interest in interior design and real estate.

“I’m obsessed,” she said. “I’m not even good at it, I just am obsessed with it. I could doom scroll through interior design and home decor all day long.”

She also noted that a common misconception about her ties back to her patience.

“Sometimes a common misconception is that because I’m so patient, people think I’m not checked in,” Morrone said. “But I see absolutely everything. You’ve got two ears and one mouth for a reason. Sometimes just listening and observing is the best way to get to know your team and your players.”