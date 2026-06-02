The Journey: Pauline Love takes over at Alabama

On3’s Talia Goodman is showcasing women’s college basketball coaches taking over at new schools. This is third edition of the series – in which we’ll take a deeper look at some of the 60-plus coaches who took over new programs during a turbulent offseason. This time we learn more about Pauline Love, the new head coach at Alabama.

Pauline Love bio

HOMETOWN: Luxora, Arkansas

EXPERIENCE: McNeese (asst), Southern Miss (asst), Arkansas (asst), Alabama (asst), Oklahoma (associate head coach)

PLAYED: Jones College (2006-07), Southern Miss (2007-10)

Why Alabama?

For Pauline Love, the answer was simple.

“Honestly, it was the people in the community,” she said. “I think that’s what shifted me into coming back.”

The pull became undeniable. Even when Alabama came to town to play Oklahoma and a whole section of Crimson Tide fans showed up and came to see her, she felt a pull.

“It was just so good to see them and get that feeling all over again.”

The administration sealed it. Love had maintained her relationship with athletic director Greg Byrne and Dr. Karin Lee, so when the opportunity presented itself, the relationships were there.

“From a personality standpoint and what his vision was for the university as a whole and also the women’s basketball program, it was just a no-brainer,” she said.

The speed of it all was something else. Love was literally in the air when the news started to spread. And that speed continued through the portal process.

“I’m on the phone with a kid talking for 10 minutes – it’s probably, I don’t know, 11:30am – and they were on campus by 5 o’clock that day.”

Building the roster in a new era

Love arrived with the portal about to open and no high school signees on the books – a challenging combination. Her first move was to call a team meeting with the returning players, meet with them as a group, then individually.

Of the returners, she focused her energy on the ones who wanted to be at Alabama regardless of who was coaching.

“Those kids love Alabama, and so that’s who I focused on the most.”

She retained four, then hit the portal hard. The moment that shifted the momentum: retaining Ace Austin, an Alabama kid through and through.

“Once I got her in and rolled in, it was like, okay, now let’s get to work on this roster,” Love said.

From a character standpoint, Love’s recruiting philosophy was straightforward: find kids who genuinely want to be there.

“You just got to get people to buy in that want to actually be here and represent Alabama in a good way,” she said. “For the most part, the majority of them were great, excellent, outstanding individuals.”

Love’s coaching style and mindset

On the court, Love plans to utilize a positionless, up-tempo brand of basketball built on reads, reactions and spacing, drawing from what she’s absorbed throughout her coaching career.

“I’ve been fortunate enough in my coaching career to work with really great people,” she said. “I’ve learned to take a little bit from everybody.”

Defensively, Alabama will be aggressive and physical.

“We’re gonna get up in your chest – defending 94 feet, and just being competitive,” she said.

Off the court, Love’s vision extends well beyond wins and losses.

“Just be a good person, period,” she said. “If I get kids to graduate from Alabama with that Alabama degree, and years later – even if it’s not basketball – they are doing something in their career field that they love and enjoy… I just want them to say that Coach Love inspired them to be more than just a basketball player.”

She also credits her predecessor, Kristy Curry, for leaving behind the right foundation.

“Kristy recruited high character kids, and this literally is the same blueprint,” Love said. “Her being able to manage people and being able to have high character kids that want to get better every day – I learned that from my time as her assistant.”

A couple to watch: Caitlin Staley and Paris Bradley

When asked who Alabama fans should be excited about, Love offered a few names.

Caitlin Staley – a 6-foot-4 presence – came up first.

“I think her competitiveness,” Love said of what makes her special. “Once she settles into the system, she’s really going to be special, especially playing around Naomi and the other guards.”

Love also highlighted Paris Bradley as someone who will bring consistent energy and pointed to returning players Leah Brooks and Tianna Chambers as players who didn’t get much time last season but are primed to make an impact.

“Don’t sleep on the ones that didn’t get a lot of playing time from last year,” she said.

Something you may not know about Love

Fans might Google Love and find the accolades, the coaching stops or the SEC pedigree. What they won’t find: she has a twin sister.

“I have a twin sister – shout out to her,” Love said. “She just graduated. She has eight kids. All boys and two sets of twins.”

And no, they don’t look alike. Her sister is around 5-foot-6.

“That’s a fun fact,” Love said with a laugh.