The Journey: Sammy Doucette stays in OC, takes over at Cal State Fullerton

On3’s Talia Goodman is showcasing women’s college basketball coaches taking over at new schools. This is the third edition of the series – in which we’ll take a deeper look at some of the 60-plus coaches who took over new programs during a turbulent offseason. This time we learn more about Sammy Doucette, the new head coach at Cal State Fullerton.

Sammy Doucette bio

HOMETOWN: Irvine, CA

EXPERIENCE: Orange Coast College (head coach)

PLAYED: Vanguard

Why Cal State Fullerton?

Doucette wasn’t going anywhere unless it was the right place – and for her, that place was bound to be close to home.

“I’m from OC,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of connections here. I’ve had a lot of success in Orange County. I’ve always wanted to be a Division I head coach and I was never willing to leave Orange County in order to do it.”

Cal State Fullerton is 20 minutes from her house, so her network came with her. The decision was easy – though it didn’t happen overnight. Doucette had actually applied for the same job a year earlier and made it to the finalist round before it didn’t work out.

“Lucky enough, it opened up again, and here we are,” she said.

The region itself is a recruiting goldmine and Doucette knows it better than most.

“California is super saturated with talent,” she said. “Having a really big network in California is a huge advantage. Being connected to the coaches and high schools in California is going to be huge.”

Building the roster in a new era

Doucette arrived at Fullerton with no prior Division I experience, so plenty of the process was unique.

“Navigating the transfer portal was brand new, all of the compliance stuff was brand new,” she said. “It’s been a new ‘something’ I’m learning every day.”

The biggest adjustments haven’t been x’s and o’s.

“Number one is definitely the resources,” she said.

Coming from a college where budgets were minimal, the step up was jarring in the best way. The other curveball has been the admissions process.

“I really took for granted how easy it was for kids to just transfer to a community college or incoming freshmen,” she said. “It’s a whole process here and it’s not super quick. When you’re trying to get a team together and you need things to move fast, that was probably the biggest adjustment.”

The silver lining of staying local meant she didn’t have to deal with the logistical chaos that comes with uprooting your life mid-portal.

“I can’t imagine going through everything I’ve had to go through since being here while also having to pack up and move,” she said.

As for what she’s bringing to the roster, she’s embracing a clean slate. Most of the key contributors from last year moved on, which she sees as opportunity.

“There’s a lot of people that didn’t play substantial minutes last year that I think have a lot of opportunity,” she said. “Clean slate mentality – that’s what this year is all about.”

Doucette’s coaching style and mindset

The intensity isn’t going anywhere, but the outfits might change for Doucette.

“If they didn’t get to see me coach on the sideline, I wore a lot of street wear,” she said. “I was really loud, respectfully loud, super intense. I’m still going to be super intense, I’m just not going to be in streetwear. I’ll leave the wild fits to the other coaches.”

On the court, Doucette’s teams play fast but smart.

“We’re going to play really hard, we’re going to play really fast, but know how to slow down, play with pace, be a little bit more methodical when we need to be,” she said.

Defensively, the approach will be aggressive without being reckless. It won’t be 40-minute full-court pressure, but opponents won’t be comfortable.

“You’ll see a selfless team that plays hard, competes and has a lot of fun while doing it.”

The culture she’s building is rooted in place as much as anything. Doucette wants her players – whether they’re from Orange County or not – to genuinely embrace being at Fullerton.

“Whether they’re here for one year or four years, it is an experience that is much bigger than basketball,” she said. “I want them to look back on it and have enjoyed it.”

Looking further ahead, the goals are straightforward: become a consistent contender in the Big West.

“I would really like to break some records here and build something where we’re always considered a contender,” she said. “It would be great if it happened as fast as it did at Orange Coast, but I’m not going to guarantee anything. That’s what we’re building towards.”

Something you may not know about Doucette

It’s on her Instagram, but she doesn’t talk about it much. For three years, five days a week, Sammy Doucette coached alongside Kobe Bryant. She also spent a summer coaching EYBL alongside Derek Fisher.

“Just learning so many things that have nothing to do with basketball – how both of them really interacted with players, how they taught, how much they cared,” she said.

Fisher, she noted, cares so deeply about his players that he genuinely feels bad when he can’t get everyone on the floor.

From Kobe, she took something she uses every day.

“The way that he taught was extremely detailed and he never had a problem explaining the why behind things,” she said. “He always did really boring drills – and that’s kind of how I am. I’ll do basics a lot, and when I put something in, I’m annoyingly explaining it in so much detail. Like, you literally understand why three inches to the left is so extremely important versus three inches to the right. That’s definitely from him.”