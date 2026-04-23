Top 2026 recruit Trinity Jones commits to Maryland
Naperville Central (Ill.) five-star shooting guard Trinity Jones has committed to Maryland, she announced on Thursday morning.
Jones, a McDonald’s All American, is the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle. She was released from her signing with Clemson in early April and will be joining the Terrapins for the 2026-27 season.
LSU, Tennessee and UCLA were other finalists for Jones ahead of her original commitment. After re-opening her recruitment, Jones also considered Baylor.
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“The playing style is very important,” Jones previously told Rivals. “I would say, the safety, the academics, and then I would just say making sure it feels like a second home. I don’t want to go to college and be like, well, if things don’t go well my first year, I’m just going to go to the portal, right? I don’t want to go to the portal. Personally, I want to play at my school for four years. I want to make sure that they have all my needs that I want. Development is a huge one, because I want to play in the WNBA. In order to do that, I need to develop. I need to attack the things that I struggle on.”
“I play with a lot of pace,” she added. “I play with a lot of emotion, with passion, a lot of energy. I’m a very energetic player. Defense gets me going. I think that’s really important for me. I think that’s what helps a lot of teams, is defense.”