Top 2026 recruit Whitley Rogers commits to Arkansas

Highly-recruited 2026 prospect Whitley Rogers has committed to Arkansas, she told Rivals. The 6-0 guard from Little Rock (AR) Christian Academy chose the Razorbacks over Alabama, Houston, Arizona and NC State.

“It’s my home state,” Rogers told Rivals. “I’m a homebody. I believe in what Coach [Kelsi] Musick is building at Arkansas and I want to be a part of what she’s doing. I want to help her get Arkansas where it needs to be.”

Musick is in her first year at the helm of Arkansas and Rogers is a big get for the rebuilding Razorbacks. Rogers noted that her relationship with Musick has been strong.

“It’s been great,” Rogers said. “She’s a great person. She’s hard working, and like I said, I believe in everything she’s got going. I’ve been talking on the phone with her, she’s been to some of my practices. Of course, I went on my visit, texting her and texting other coaches. It’s just been great and I really love them.”

Rogers can see herself fitting into Arkansas’ play style when she arrives.

“I, for sure, can see myself fitting into her style of play,” Rogers said. “I can give her a bucket whenever she needs. I’m gonna play hard. I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

While Whitley’s debut is nearly a year away, she’s thrilled to be a Razorback.

“Being able to play in my home state and represent where I’m from,” Rogers said of what she’s excited for. “Bringing some W’s to Arkansas. Playing hard and playing for the fans and the crowd, and just bringing some hype to Arkansas.”

Arkansas is gaining a versatile guard in Rogers.

“My versatility,” Rogers said of her biggest strengths as a player. “I can shoot the ball. I can take it off the bounce. I can post up smaller guards and I can play on defense.”

Rogers joins Kyiah Prestridge and Adriana Reijnen as the Razorbacks’ 2026 commits.