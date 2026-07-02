Top 2027 recruit Adah Hupfer commits to Northwestern

Top 2027 recruit Adah Hupfer has committed to Northwestern, she announced. The 6-3 forward from Pendleton Heights (IN) chose the Wildcats over Wake Forest, Butler and Belmont, amongst others.

“It was really fun,” Hupfer told Rivals of her visit to Northwestern. “The staff and the girls on the team are amazing. They were very welcoming and very fun to be around. The team was really connected for a team that had a lot of transfers and freshmen coming in, because obviously there’s a new staff coming from Princeton. I think their connectivity really stood out to me. I think that’s a big thing in my process. I’ve always talked about a really strong culture that shows up and doesn’t seem forced and I think that was really what was going on there.”

Despite Northwestern being just her first official visit, there were endless factors to be excited about.

“Obviously it’s close to home and a great location too, so I think there was a lot to love about it,” she said. “Between coaches, location and academics – it’s been huge for me. So, I think that’s the best of both worlds. There’s a 7% acceptance rate for normal students, so I think you have best of both worlds when you’re there. That really also stood out.”

Hupfer previously talked to Rivals about the factors that would influence her decision.

“Having a path development to play,” she said. “I want to go somewhere for five years. I think I’m not going to want to transfer. I want to get my degrees, that’s really important to me. So, I think somewhere that’s going to value the academic side of it and give you that path to develop you as a player. Talking to the staffs, they all have really good plans to help me develop from where I’m at. I’ve connected to girls that have played for every single one of those coaches. I think that’s huge for me, is finding what the players’ relationships are like with the coaches on and off the court. From there, just finding the right fit someplace that truly is a home. I think that culture and that academic piece have always been kind of the frontline deciding factors for me.”

Northwestern is adding a versatile big with Hupfer.

“I can go down low and I can guard the 4 or 5, play the 4 or 5,” she said. “I’ve really developed my 3-point shot, so I think it’s finding a program that’s going to utilize that and allows me to not just be a back-to-the-basket post player, but step out and help run the offense. I see myself in a system that runs that kind of offense that allows their bigs to be versatile. I don’t want to be stuck with my back to the basket and I think that’s something that’s been a priority to continue to expand my game, so I can be recruited for that spot, and I think I’ve done a good job with that.”