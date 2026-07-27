Top 2027 recruit Aila Courtenay commits to Florida

Top 2027 recruit Aila Courtenay has committed to Florida, she told Rivals. Courtenay, a 6-2 forward from Marietta (GA) St. Francis High School, chose the Gators over Oregon, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Stanford.

“I absolutely love their coaching staff,” she told Rivals. “They were family as soon as they called me. I went on a visit to them at the beginning of June and fell in love with their campus and really enjoyed their style. They have a really good coach, Coach Tammy Reiss. She was a part of the inaugural WNBA season. She played with Dawn Staley in college as well. They have a really good head on their shoulders and I have loved their coaching staff since I met them.”

Courtenay felt that Florida was the place for her after stepping on campus.

“It’s funny because I didn’t exactly have a dream school, but Florida turned into that really quickly for me,” she said. “Campus is absolutely beautiful. It’s huge. It’s in Gainesville, Florida, so it’s not really far. It’s gorgeous and I was treated really amazing when I was there. I felt like I was part of the family.”

Her relationship with Reiss played a role in her decision as well.

“It’s great,” she said. “She is such a character. I love her so much. She’s very active and I think that’s one of my favorite things about her. I can be just having a conversation with her on a regular basis. The fact that she’s so connected to her players and she’s so in tune with the game.”

Courtenay has already had conversations with the staff about how she’ll fit in with their style.

“I see myself kind of fitting in as a 4,” she said. “They do a lot of motion basketball and I’m used to that. They’re very willing to get me out of the paint. Of course, that’s my bread and butter and I’m always going to go back to that, but they’re willing to extend my reins and I’m not trapped in a position.”