Top 2027 recruit Anna Moser commits to Florida

Top 2027 recruit Anna Moser has committed to Florida, she announced. The 6-0 point guard from Cheshire (MA) Hoosac Valley High School chose the Gators over Indiana and Arizona.

“I definitely want to play basketball for as long as I can,” Moser said of factors she’s considering. “So just being surrounded by people that can help me get better, develop me and then play professionally, which is a goal of mine. Somewhere that they have a really good relationship with me, and I can trust them, but they also push me and make me better.”

Moser previously broke down her experience with the Gators.

“I definitely like them,” she told Rivals. “I like the coaching staff, and that’s kind of like the biggest thing for me everywhere, is just the people. So, I definitely like their coaching staff and obviously they’re a really good program.”

Florida is gaining a hardworking point guard who loves to play fast.

“I want to work on a lot of stuff,” Moser said. “I’m very hard on myself, so I feel like I’m always just in the gym trying to get better at everything, but I’m very fast. I definitely work hard on a lot of skills. I try to do things that a lot of people can’t do, so I just work on everything, to be honest. I live in the gym and just practice all the time. I definitely like to play fast. I mean, a lot of schools say they like to play fast, but I definitely pay attention to that. I like to make a lot of reads to just kind of play freely, but also have a little bit of structure. Definitely just playing fast and free.”















