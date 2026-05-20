Top 2027 recruit Eve Long commits to Notre Dame

Top 2027 recruit Eve Long has committed to Notre Dame. The 6-3 forward from Olathe (KS) chose the Fighting Irish over Duke, UCLA, UConn and Kansas.

“Their coaching staff made me feel like I was a part of something really special and it was just a great family atmosphere…” she previously told Rivals. “They have a lot of 2026’s that are committed there. That’s really something that stands out to me, because the girls that they recruited are girls who have similar values to me. A great team attracts great players.”

There were several factors Long was considering when making her decision.

“I’m going to be looking at how I bond with the players, because that’s the biggest thing for me,” Long told Rivals. “I think all the schools I picked have really strong head coaches and assistant coaches and trainers and all that. All of them have it. It’s just, who are going to be my friends at the end of the day? Who are going to be my sisters? That’s the biggest thing that’s important to me.”

Long also noted that she was looking for a team to really help her develop her skillset.

“I’m looking for a team that can develop me into a three,” Long said. “I want to go pro, and if I go pro, I’m probably not going to be playing a huge position like a five, so a team that helps me develop my role, and I think that will help me go pro.”

Notre Dame is getting a versatile threat in Long.

“I pride myself a lot on my effort,” Long said of her strengths. “I think I have a lot of energy and I’m very coachable. I obviously have a lot to work on and I’m in the gym a lot trying to get better and more versatile. This season, I think I’ve shown that I can be more of a true 4 and potentially a 3 if I keep working. I showed a lot of versatility, being able to score at all three levels and being able to defend at all levels, which I wasn’t able to the year before.”