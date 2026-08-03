Top 2027 recruit Mya Wilson commits to Ohio State

Top 2027 recruit Mya Wilson has committed to Ohio State. The 5-11 guard from Maplewood (MN) chose the Buckeyes over Minnesota, Iowa and TCU.

“I had only been there one other time for an unofficial,” she told Rivals. “I feel like I spent more time with [Kevin] McGuff, which was really helpful for me to get to know his personality more in person. I’ve even been told that his personality is a little bit harder to read on the phone. Getting to know him in person was really big for me, because he’s definitely more of an outgoing person than anyone really would expect.”

There were several factors that influenced Wilson’s decision.

“My big thing is just feeling like that’s a family to me,” she said. “I’m really close to my family, so anywhere I go, whether it’s close to home or further away from home, making sure it’s a family.”

Ohio State is getting a versatile guard in Wilson.

“I think I’m just a very versatile player,” she said. “I can get to the hoop, and I can also distribute the ball and also play defense – so I feel like I’m just a very versatile player.”