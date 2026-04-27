Top 2027 recruit Ogechi Okeke commits to Baylor

Top 2027 recruit Ogechi Okeke has committed to Baylor. The 6-4 forward from Missouri City (TX) chose the Bears over several other high-level programs, including offers from Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Duke.

“Baylor and I have had a good relationship for as long as I can remember,” Okeke told Rivals. “Ever since my freshman year when they offered me, they’ve been one of the most consistent people and saw potential in me when I couldn’t…What really stood out to me was the coaching staff and how many people come back every year. I love how everyone is just there for their teammates and they can call each other sisters.”

The decision for Okeke came just after her official visit to Waco, where the coaching staff welcomed her with open arms. The staff surprised her with music, her and her family’s favorite snacks and handwritten letters when she arrived in town.

The relationship she built with head coach Nicki Collen was also strong.

“One thing that stands out to me is the way she coaches her players,” Okeke said. “I followed them during March, along with the other teams, and one thing I really focus on is their body language when things aren’t exactly going their way. She didn’t scream at her players, she corrected them and encouraged them…I love how comfortable everybody feels when they go to her house, because they have team gatherings and cookouts there too.”

Play style was another significant factor in her decision.

“One thing that stood out to me is how they use their bigs,” Okeke said. “Some schools, they sit in the paint, but it’s stretched out for them and their bigs are involved. They take the shots they’re comfortable with…I love how diverse the team is height-wise and I love how involved everybody is…I’ve watched some of their players – how they’ve started and ended there – and I really see myself fitting in there. I don’t want to just be stationary. I want to do more and not just stick to one thing.”

While her arrival on campus is more than a year away, there’s plenty to look forward to for Okeke.

“The atmosphere,” she said. “I came to a game and I loved the student section and how the stands were always full almost every game…Little kids ask for pictures and alumni and fans even came to practice during the offseason. I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”