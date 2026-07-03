Top 2027 recruit Sydney Mobley commits to Ohio State

Top 2027 recruit Sydney Mobley has committed to Ohio State, she told Rivals. The 6-1 forward from Sunbury (OH) Big Walnut chose the Buckeyes over Illinois and Virginia Tech.

“The connection I had with the team really made me want to be there,” Mobley told Rivals. “The girls were nice. There was an instant connection, so I enjoyed that. My cousin is on the men’s side there, so there’s family ties and connections too. There are things that you just can’t get anywhere else. I have my training circle and all of the people here.”

Mobley has been building a relationship with head coach Kevin McGuff for years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “He started recruiting me and was my first offer in sixth grade. We’ve been talking for a long time.”

The staff has had conversations with Mobley about how her game will translate to the Buckeyes’ system — and about their infamous press.

“I know they do press,” Mobley said. “They said that it does seem overwhelming, but it’s not actually that bad. They told me that they think I’ll be a forward or stretch wing in their system. They play fast, so not necessarily a center, but a forward.”

Ohio State is getting a versatile forward in Mobley.

“When I was on my visit, they harped on my ability to shoot outside,” she said. “He’s been watching me for a long time and saw my shot develop, so now I’m able to shoot with confidence. I’m going to continue to work on that and my ability to finish around the rim.”

While it’s still about a year away, there’s a lot to be excited about when Mobley thinks about arriving on campus shortly.

“The thing that makes me most excited is the girls,” she said. “Just getting to spend more time with them and hang out with them definitely makes me excited.”