Former UCLA star Kiki Rice was drafted No. 6 overall by the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA Draft and her pro career can officially begin. She’s coming off a national championship win with the Bruins.

In 38 games this past season, Rice averaged 14.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. She shot 49% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range.

“I’m really excited for that and to figure out where I’ll end up,” Rice said prior to the WNBA Draft. She was already looking ahead a few days after UCLA’s national title.

She also mentioned how she and teammates will translate well to the pros. At this rate, the women’s game continues to grow on a large scale.

“I think it will only continue to improve, and the attention, popularity, and notoriety that women’s sports and women’s basketball [get] will continue to skyrocket,” Rice said to Yahoo Sports. “When I have little girls that come up to me, I always just say, ‘Have fun doing it, and always be the hardest-working person on your team. Cherish the relationships you have, and enjoy every single moment with your teammates.’”

UCLA star Kiki Rice selected in 2026 WNBA Draft

“Kiki Rice arrived at UCLA for the 2022-2023 season as one of the most highly decorated high school basketball players,” Rice’s On3 scouting report reads. “Rice was named the Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year and the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2021-22. Rice led Sidwell Friends to an undefeated season her senior year, capturing her second basketball state championship. She averaged 15.8 points, 7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.7 steals her senior year. Rice was a McDonald’s All-American in 2021-22 and started for the East. She shared co-MVP in the McDonald’s All-American game with UCLA teammate Gabriela Jaquez. Rice was the 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year. She also played club ball for Fairfax Stars AAU.

“With USA Basketball, she’s already a three-time gold medalist (2019, 2021 and 2022). Rice led the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team to a perfect 6-0 record alongside UCLA teammate Londynn Jones. She was named tournament MVP and earned All-Star Five recognition after averaging 14.3 points on 49% shooting, adding 4 rebounds and 4 assists to her totals. She was born in San Francisco, and her parents are Andrea and John Rice. Both parents were collegiate athletes at Yale, John played basketball and Andrea played tennis. Her full name is Kira Rice, but she goes by Kiki.”