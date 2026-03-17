UAB's Cali Smallwood plans to enter transfer portal

UAB’s leading scorer Cali Smallwood plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 5-9 junior guard from Blountsville (AL) averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 42% from deep.

Smallwood has spent the last two seasons with the Blazers and spent her freshman season at Montevallo, earning 2024 GSC Freshman of the Year honors. She averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 35% from deep.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.