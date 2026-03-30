UCF parts ways with Sytia Messer

UCF is expected to part ways with head women’s basketball coach Sytia Messer, sources told On3.

UCF brought Messer in following the 2021-22 season and has not recorded a season above .500. This was Messer’s first Power 5 head coaching job.

This season, UCF was 11-19 overall with a 3-15 mark in Big 12 play.

Prior to her time with the Knights, Messer made assistant coaching stops at Arkansas State, Memphis, Georgia Tech, Baylor and LSU. She also served as the head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2009-12.

In her time at Tennessee Tech, the Golden Eagles reached the postseason twice. They made the WNIT in 2011 and the WBI in 2012.

UCF reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years prior to her arrival under Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, but haven’t been able to reach that same feat since.