The Connecticut Sun have selected UCLA shooting guard Gianna Kneepkens in the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft. Kneepkens was taken with the 15th overall selection.

The selection of Kneepkens is a historic one for the Bruins, now the first team in WNBA Draft history to have five players selected in the first round: Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Angela Dugalic, and Kneepkens.

Kneepkens, 23, is one of the more accomplished players in this year’s draft. She began her collegiate career at Utah, named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022. Kneepkens improved her scoring totals over the next three seasons with the Utes, posting a career-high 19.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field in 2024-25. During her time at Utah, she was two-time All-Pac-12 Team selection in 2022 and 2023 and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

For her final year of eligibility, Kneepkens transferred to UCLA. Her numbers took a dip on a loaded Bruins squad that defeated South Carolina to win the 2025-26 national championship. Kneepkens posted averages of 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. She was second-team All-Big Ten this past season.

Kneepkens is a sharpshooter, having shot 43.1% (335-of-777) from behind the arc in her career. She shot 42.9% (87-of-203) from three in her lone season with the Bruins.

Gianna Kneepkens one of several Bruins selected in 2026 WNBA Draft

Kneepkens is one of six Bruins to hear their name called Monday in New York City, joining Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker, and Angela Dugalic. Kneepkens recently spoke of being able to enjoy this moment alongside her teammates.

“It’s been incredible,” Kneepkens said, via UCLA Wire. “I couldn’t have asked for a better situation. It’s cool to see the behind-the-scenes of what they have done and the work they’ve put in. To see them get to this point and be able to do it alongside them has been really special.”