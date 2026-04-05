UCLA routs South Carolina to win first NCAA national championship in women's basketball

The women’s national championship game was never all that closely contested. UCLA knocked off South Carolina 79-51 with a thoroughly dominant performance.

The Bruins had opened up a double-digit lead after one quarter. The team’s defense was absolutely suffocating, keeping the Gamecocks from generating any kind of rhythm whatsoever.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley spoke to what her team needed to do after the opening frame. It just never materialized.

“We’ve got to disrupt a little bit, I think we’ve got to play more inspired. We’ve got to dictate a little bit more,” Staley told sideline reporter Holly Rowe. “They’re getting to their spots and we’ve got to do a better job of just trying to be a little bit more physical with them and not let them cut in front of us. It’s just really disciplined defense.”

Disciplined defense indeed. South Carolina never figured it out.

The Gamecocks opened just 1-of-9 from the floor and finished 3-of-18 (16.7%) in the first quarter, while the Bruins shot 8-of-18 (44%) from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. That led to a 21-10 advantage for UCLA after 10 minutes.

The lead would only balloon from there. The Bruins led by 13 after the second quarter and 29 after the the third. From there it was simply a matter of popping on the cruise control and finishing things off.

UCLA was led in scoring by Gabriela Jaquez, who finished with 21 points. Gianna Kneepkens scored 15, Lauren Betts added 14, and Kiki Rice and Charlisse Legger-Walker notched 10 apiece to round out the double-figure scorers. It was an absolute team effort.

South Carolina never led in the contest and the closest the game got was a 2-2 tie early on. Shooting was an adventure for the Gamecocks, who finished at a 29% clip from the floor and 13% from 3-point range.

The national championship for UCLA is its first in NCAA history. The program won the 1978 AIAW National Championship by defeating Maryland 90-74. UCLA has now reached back-to-back Final Fours.