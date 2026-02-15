UConn at No. 1 in first top 16 seed reveal for women's basketball NCAA Tournament

The NCAA selection committee for women’s basketball released their first top 16 reveal just prior to the marquee matchup of South Carolina at LSU on Saturday night.

The committee met in Indianapolis on Saturday morning to finalize their first of three projections that will be released before Selection Sunday. UConn, the lone undefeated team in the nation, was placed as the No. 1 overall seed, while UCLA, South Carolina and Vanderbilt rounded out the 1-seeds.

The committee chair, Amanda Braun, noted that the head-to-head result of Vanderbilt’s win over Texas pushed them over the Longhorns and into 1-seed territory.

Here are a few takeaways from the release.

Maryland projected to host

The Maryland Terrapins have overcome loads of adversity this year, dealing with several season-ending injuries. Despite a four-game losing skid, the committee rewarded their high WAB (wins above bubble) ranking and several resume wins.

Maryland is currently projected as the No. 13 overall seed by the committee, which would earn them a 4-seed and the opportunity to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC and Big Ten lead the charge

It’s no surprise that the SEC and Big Ten have placed the most teams in the projected Top 16 seeds, as they’ve showcased competitive basketball all season and are considered the two strongest conferences in the sport.

Each conference has six teams in the Top 16, while the ACC saw two teams and the Big East and Big 12 each earned one spot in the reveal.

Duke’s conference play surge earned them a spot in the Top 10

Duke didn’t start the season off with a strong identity, going 3-6 in their first nine contests.

But since Dec. 7, the Blue Devils haven’t lost a game, and it was rewarded by the committee. They’ve gone undefeated in conference play, but are still projected a few spots below ACC foe Louisville, who earned some quality wins in non-conference play.

Full top 16 projection: