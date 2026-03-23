Utah's Reese Ross plans to enter transfer portal

Utah’s Reese Ross plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 6-1 junior forward from Rapid City (SD) averaged 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season for the Utes. Ross started 30 games for Utah this season.

Last year as a sophomore, Ross averaged 7.8 points and five boards per game, while shooting 50% from the field.

As a recruit, she was the No. 1-ranked player in South Dakota in the class of 2023.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.