Valkyries GM addresses decision to trade Flau'jae Johnson during 2026 WNBA Draft

The Golden State Valkyries drafted and traded former LSU star Flau’jae Johnson during the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night. The second-year franchise drafted Johnson eighth overall before sending her to the Seattle Storm before the night was up.

Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin was dismissive when asked to comment on the situation post-draft. According to Valkyries beat reporter Kenzo Fukuda, Nyanin was asked multiple times to address the situation, and declined to comment each time.

“When I’m ready to speak more about what the strategy is behind it, I’ll speak on it… I don’t really speak about my strategy publicly because other teams are watching,” Nyanin said.

The Valkyries full trade includes sending Johnson’s draft rights to the Seattle Storm for Marta Suárez — the 16th overall pick during Monday’s draft — and a 2028 second round pick.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s announcement was met with confused, hushed tones from within the arena. Social media was abuzz with questions over why Golden State would trade away their new first round pick.

Johnson is one of the most recognizable names in the entire rookie class due to her abilities on the court, as well as her reputation in the hip-hop world. They trade her away for what is, in reality, two second-round draft picks. They’ll get the 2028 second-rounder, and Suárez, who was selected with the first pick in the second round.

While Nyanin isn’t ready to comment on the situation, the Storm walk away with three first-round draft picks. This includes Awa Fam Thiam (No. 3 overall pick) from Spain, former Duke guard Taina Mair (No. 14 pick) and Johnson. They also drafted Michigan State forward Grace VanSlooten in the third round to complete a strong draft night.

The 2026 WNBA regular season tips off on May 8. Coincidentally, Flau’jae Johnson and the Storm will host the Valkyries in Seattle for the opening day nightcap. If fans can’t get that matchup soon enough — they also start the preseason against each other on April 25.