VCU parts ways with head women's basketball coach Beth O'Boyle

VCU made a mid-season change at head coach, parting ways with Beth O’Boyle on Monday afternoon. Assistant coach Kirk Crawford was named interim coach.

O’Boyle spent 12 seasons with the Rams and accumulated a 191-168 record in that period. She was hired in 2014 after serving as the head coach at Stony Brook for three seasons with a 42-51 record.

“We want to thank Coach O’Boyle for her service to VCU and her dedication to our student-athletes,” Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin said. “We will not renew her contract and she will not coach the remainder of the season. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search immediately.”

Under O’Boyle, VCU earned an A-10 regular-season title in the 2018-19 season and made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021. The Rams have gone dancing just twice in program history, with the other appearance coming in 2009 under former head coach Beth Cunningham.

This season, VCU is 8-15 overall with a 4-7 mark in A-10 play. The Rams will begin a search for their next head coach immediately.