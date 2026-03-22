Wake Forest's Caitlyn Jones plans to enter transfer portal

Wake Forest’s Caitlyn Jones plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3. The 5-8 freshman guard from Rolesville (NC) averaged 8.3 points per game and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Jones posted a career-high performance against Virginia this season, scoring 18 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. She was 73% from the field in the 3OT loss.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.