Wake Forest's Milan Brown plans to enter transfer portal

Wake Forest’s Milan Brown plans to enter the transfer portal, she told On3.

The 5-8 freshman guard from Baltimore (MD) averaged 9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game and a steal per game this season. She started all 31 games for the Demon Deacons and was named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

Brown had a breakout performance in Wake Forest’s 3OT loss to Virginia this season, where she put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while shooting 55% from the field and 75% from deep.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal tracker. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter (X) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.













