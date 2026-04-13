Former UCLA star Lauren Betts was selected by the Washington Mystics in the 2026 WNBA Draft as he pro career officially gets underway. Betts starred at center for the Bruins from 2023-26 after beginning her career at Stanford.

The national championship win over South Carolina was Betts’ third straight double-double and fourth this postseason as the 6-foot-7 center averaged 21 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during the 2026 NCAA Tournament. It was her 15th double-double of the 2025-26 season. Betts capped her illustrious UCLA career averaging a team-leading 17.2 points on 58.7% shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

“I think I’m really a big post presence,” Betts said ahead of the WNBA Draft, via Yahoo Sports. “I think just continuing to work on my skills there, in my one-on-one game, just trying to spread the floor a little bit more if I can, but just continuing to grow in all aspects. I think defensively, that’s gonna be really key for me being able to switch out on guards. It’s something that I take a lot of pride in.”

Betts was named the NCAA Tournament MOP and was a two-time First-Team All-American (2025 and ’26) in college. Not only that, she’ll bring her defensive prowess to the WNBA.

Betts was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and the WBCA Defensive Player that same season. She is also a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2026.

Below is Betts’ scouting report from one outlet. The NBA Draft Room, among others, projected Betts to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

“Betts is a dominant presence in the post who controls the paint with her awesome size and strength,” the report read. “She’s got a ton of power but also has great hands and nimble feet. Has a soft touch around the basket and can score over either shoulder. His a high level rebounder on both ends. A defensive anchor and intimidator in the paint.”