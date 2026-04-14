The Washington Mystics have selected former Texas guard Rori Harmon with the No. 34 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Her selection comes after a stellar five-year career in Austin.

This past season, Harmon averaged 8.4 points, 6.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. She started all 39 games for the Longhorns in 2026, running the point as a do-it-all performance for Texas. On her career, Harmon averages 10.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

In all, she totaled 1,616 points, 977 assists, 659 rebounds, and 388 steals. She finished her college career with a 137-20 record, which included 155 starts.

Harmon’s head coach at Texas, Vic Schaefer, had a touching tribute to his now former point guard after losing to UCLA in the Final Four earlier this month. He called it a “crying shame” that she wasn’t named All-American after her senior season after all she’s accomplished.

“(She’ll) guard your ass at the city limit and show you the door when she’s done with you,” Schaefer said. “You want to talk about somebody that’s hard to replace. We may never replace her. The impact she has on our team. But shame on you. Shame on the people because there’s not another player in the history of our game, not one, and we’ve had some pretty good players.

“Seen (All-Americans) play in this venue, in the Final Four. They’ve never done what Rori Harmon did, never. And you know what? I’m going to bet it might not ever happen again.”

Harmon’s career at Texas ends having earned a reputation as one of the best defensive guards in the game. Offensively, she’s proven she can score consistently by averaging double digits on her career, but her passing prowess is what sets her apart from other guards this cycle. She’s also one of the most experienced players in the entire draft this season.

Now, she’s set to take on the next chapter of her career in the WNBA. If her five seasons as a Longhorn are any indication, Harmon will take to the W just fine.