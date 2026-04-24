Why Kamrah Banks chose Penn State

Former UCF commit Kamrah Banks recently committed to Penn State. Banks, a 5-9 guard from Indianapolis (IN), originally chose UCF over West Virginia and St. John’s.

Banks became the first commit of Penn State’s new era under head coach Tanisha Wright. It’s a staff that arrived with WNBA experience, a clear vision for how they want to play and a genuine connection that made the decision easy for Banks.

Banks decommitted from UCF following a coaching change there before ultimately landing in Happy Valley.

“Every coach there reached out,” she told Rivals. “I had different conversations with each and every one of them. They tried to get to know me, not just as a basketball player, but also just as a person. Knowing what I like, what I dislike, stuff about my family. It all happened so quick, but it was very genuine and real.”

The coaching staff’s WNBA background was a major factor in Banks’ decision. Penn State now has three assistants who played in the league, plus a head coach in Wright who coached at that level.

“Having three women on staff that all played in the WNBA and then having a head coach that coached in the WNBA was a big thing for me,” Banks said. “Not only will they help me get developed, but they’ll understand it on a different level.”

The on-court fit mattered too. Banks is a guard who plays fast and creates for others. Wright showed Banks film from her time coaching in the WNBA to demonstrate the kind of pace and style she plans to bring to the college level. Banks saw herself clearly in that system.

“Me being a guard that likes to playmake and play fast – that’s what coach wants to do,” Banks said. “She showed me some clips of her WNBA team and that playing style really fits. I feel like I’ll be able to fit within the system very well.”

The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in women’s basketball. Banks will embrace that challenge rather than shying away from it.

“I know every night it won’t be easy, it’ll be very challenging, but I’m ready for all the competition,” she said.

As the program’s first commit, Banks knows that role carries weight. Banks will be in Happy Valley from day one of the incoming rebuild.

“Being the first person to believe in that was a really big thing for me,” Banks said. “I always wanted to be the start of something.”