WNBA players vote Caitlin Clark 11th-best guard for All-Star game

WNBA players seemingly took a shot at Caitlin Clark during the All-Star voting process. Alexa Philippou of ESPN shared the breakdown of fan, media, and player voting for the WNBA All-Star starters, and the players voted Clark as the 11th-best guard in the league. Clark was still named a starter because fans voted her No. 2, and the media voted her No. 3.

Per ESPN, fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while the media nd players accounted for 25 percent each. Clark’s Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, was voted as the top frontcourt player by fans, but the WNBA players voted her No. 8.

Breakdown of fan, media and player voting for WNBA All-Star starters: pic.twitter.com/eaUEXFLq6z — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 2, 2026

Caitlin Clark is in her third WNBA season and has received plenty of attention since joining the league. After a stellar career at Iowa, Clark had a historic rookie season in the W, breaking league records for most assists in a game and most assists in a season.

Are WNBA players targeting Caitlin Clark?

That leads to the question of why WNBA players voted Clark the 11th-best guard in the league? In the early stages of Clark’s career, she has taken hard fouls from opposing players. Recently, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury contacted Clark’s throat, which led to her being suspended for one game.

Clark’s teammate, Sophie Cunningham, believes players are targeting her. “During real time last night, I did not see that happen,” Cunningham said on her podcast Show Me Something. “None of our team saw it happen, because I promise you, if we would have seen that happen, we would have had [Clark’s] back. Unfortunately, this type of shit happens every single game to [Clark], and the league and the refs do absolutely nothing about it.”

“You see the videos of literally kneeing and cheap-shotting [Clark] in the throat. If [Thomas] did that to any of our teammates, we’d be pissed. But they are definitely targeting [Clark], and the league and the refs do nothing to protect her.”